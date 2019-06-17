"SIMPLE TRUTHS FOR AN ABUNDANT LIFE," by Mitt and Ann Romney, Deseret Book, $14.99, 120 pages (nf)

"Simple Truths for an Abundant Life" started as a letter from Mitt and Ann Romney to their family. The Romneys are known for their desire to give back to their community and country, so they naturally expanded their audience to families everywhere.

David Goldman, Associated Press Mitt Romney and his wife Ann attend the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London.

"Simple Truths" is segmented into topics that roughly correspond to life stages: "The Five Big Years" (ages 15 through 20), God and church, character, marriage, raising a family, tragedy and trial, and earned success. Throughout each section, the Romneys share experiences from their lives and explain why they believe each principle is integral to an abundant life.

An original book idea? Perhaps not. Nevertheless, the Romneys, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have created a beautiful, eloquent treatise on life's struggles and joys. Older readers who have followed the Romneys over the last few decades will enjoy the personal anecdotes, and younger readers will appreciate the Romneys' direct yet warm approach. Worth noting as well is the book's visual appeal. The design is simple, but the variation in fonts is strikingly effective.

Faith, family and testimony are the most prominent themes, but integrity, hard work and service are front and center as well.

Mitt Romney is currently serving as a U.S. Senator from the state of Utah. He was elected as the governor of Massachusetts in 2002 and ran for president of the United States in 2008 and 2012. He also was co-founder and CEO of Bain Capital as well as the President and CEO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Ann Romney founded the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She is a BYU alumna and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Southern Utah University in 2014. Ann and Mitt Romney have five sons and 24 grandchildren.