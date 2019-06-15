"BORN TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Your Part in Gathering Israel," by Brad Wilcox, Deseret Book, $10.99, 85 pages (nf)

Throughout his life, Brad Wilcox has been asked all kinds of questions from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about the significance of belonging to the tribes of Israel. Some have enquired why being a member is important, while others have questioned the significance of being born in the latter days. These questions, and others, are answered in “Born to Change the World: Your Part in Gathering Israel.”

Cody M. Bell, BYU Brad Wilcox is the author of "Born to Change the World."

Each of the nine chapters in “Born to Change the World” touches on different aspects of belonging to the house of Israel. Wilcox describes how the tribes were lost, where they are in the world and who their members are. He also explains the significance of finding the lost tribes and declares that, while its members aren’t physically lost, they need help comprehending who they are.

Wilcox also delves deeply into each of Israel’s sons and two of his grandsons to explain why there are 12 tribes. He also details short descriptions of each tribe and gives readers scripture references they can study for further understanding.

After teaching the significance of belonging to the tribes of Israel, Wilcox then uses the last several chapters of “Born to Change the World” to wonderfully instruct what being a member of the house of Israel entails by going over both responsibilities and blessings for members. He then encourages readers to step out of their comfort zones to make a difference in the world.

“Born to Change the World” is a dynamite book that both teaches and inspires. Wilcox shares many endearing examples from his own life that add wonderful personal touches and teach salient points.

This book is a clean read with nothing offensive in it.

Wilcox is an associate professor at BYU and lives in Utah County. The author of several books, he and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren.