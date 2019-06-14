WOODS CROSS — The Utah Department of Public Safety will now investigate whether a Woods Cross police sergeant broke the law or engaged in racial profiling when he pulled a gun on a 10-year-old black child last week.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe had originally asked the Davis County Attorney's Office to "review" but not investigate the incident, but apparently changed his mind after Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said his office would only conduct a full criminal investigation into the officer's actions and not just a lesser review of the incident.

Attorney Heather White, who has been hired to represent the city of Woods Cross, said Friday that the city has now decided to ask the Department of Public Safety to investigate whether the sergeant violated department policies, engaged in racial profiling, used excessive force or engaged in any criminal conduct.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News FILE - Jerri Hrubes and her son, DJ, attend a press conference where Hrubes discussed an incident that occurred between an armed Woods Cross police officer and DJ at the law office of Christensen & Jensen in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 7, 2019.

The police department came under fire last week after a West Bountiful family said a Woods Cross officer searching for potentially armed suspects on June 6 pointed a gun at 10-year-old DJ Hrubes' head while the child was playing in his family's front yard.

The sergeant was wearing a body camera but did not turn it on when he confronted the child at gunpoint. The Woods Cross Police Department has publicly defended the officer's actions on the day of the incident, saying he did not violate protocol and did nothing wrong.

Members of the Hrubes family and three passersby who witnessed the encounter have said the police officer pulled up in front of the house, got out of his car, pointed a gun directly at DJ, and told him to get on the ground — an order they say the boy complied with right away.

According to mother Jerri Hrubes, the officer then drove off without explaining his actions to her or her son. She says the officer returned later in the day to apologize to DJ, telling the child, "I am so sorry I pointed my gun at you."

White also confirmed Friday that the police department has not interviewed any witnesses to the encounter other than the sergeant himself. Some of the information from witnesses who have spoken to the Deseret News has appeared to conflict with information released by police.

A Woods Cross police lieutenant initially said the sergeant was helping in a search following a high-speed chase when he spotted DJ in the yard and believed he might be involved. The department confirmed that the officer pulled his gun out of his holster and held it at the "low-ready" position, but said he did not point it at the boy's head and did not violate protocol.

The lieutenant also said that DJ, when first told by the officer to get on the ground, ran around to the back of the house and it wasn't until the officer followed him there that he pulled his gun out of his holster, believing the boy might try to run or jump the fence.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News FILE - DJ Hrubes and his mother, Jerri, speak to members of the media during a press conference at the law office of Christensen & Jensen in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 7, 2019, regarding an incident that occurred between an armed Woods Cross police officer and DJ.

In a statement released through White on Wednesday, police said the officer drew his gun after DJ began running toward the officer.

The lieutenant on the day of the incident said that officers were searching for two people: one was described as Hispanic and the race of the other suspect was unknown. Monday, Soffe said police were looking for two black people. On Wednesday, White said police were told that one of the suspects was Hispanic and the other was black.

Three men driving by in a car who did not know the Hrubes family have told the media that they did not see DJ run, either toward or away from the officer.

Woods Cross police have not interviewed any witnesses to the encounter, including the men in the car, because they "wanted to make sure that there were no possible implications of (the department) trying to manipulate any facts," White said Friday.

She said that the department stopped its own investigation of the incident — which would have included interviewing witnesses — after becoming aware of allegations of misconduct and racial profiling and realizing there would likely need to be an independent investigation.

White said she did not have an exact timeline of when the department halted its own investigation, but "it all happened so quickly that they immediately stopped to make sure there was no bias in witnesses."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News FILE - Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe addresses the members of the media during a press conference at the Woods Cross Police Department on Monday, June 10, 2019, where he apologized for an officer who pointed a gun at 10-year-old boy playing in his yard.

Jerri Hrubes said she believes her son was targeted because of the color of his skin. "He committed the crime of being a child that’s black, in a town where there’s not a lot" of black people, she said.

White said the department immediately defended the sergeant's actions because department leaders did not have any information beyond the sergeant's description of what happened when the media began reporting on the encounter several hours after it occurred.

"They didn’t have any information that the officer did anything wrong," White said.

A rally protesting the officer's actions and the departments response is scheduled for this evening in Woods Cross.

Karra Porter, the attorney for the Hrubes family, said she and the family were pleased to hear about the request for the state’s broader investigation into racial profiling, use of force, and police department policy.

“It sounds like what we’ve been asking for,” Porter said, noting that a narrower criminal investigation by the county attorney’s office “wouldn’t have answered any of our questions. To get an actual investigation, it was appropriate to look to the state.”