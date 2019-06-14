CEDAR CITY — The City Council is delaying a vote about whether to make a water tank adorned with a painted image of a Native American and the name "Redmen" an official city monument.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports the council in Cedar City decided Wednesday to delay the decision about a proposal that is rekindling a debate that led the school district to get rid of the "Redmen" mascot in February at Cedar High School because it was deemed offensive.

Councilman Paul Cozzens is leading the push to make the water tower a monument to "honor the past." He has said "political correctness" is rampant in the United States.

Opponents say the "Redmen" name is racist and shouldn't be celebrated.