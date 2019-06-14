SALT LAKE CITY — Several “The Office” alums gathered in a new video from Jenna Fischer to troll John Krasinski.

During the Stanley Cup Finals, Krasinski, who played Jim on “The Office,” and Fischer, who played Pam, have been trading a war of words over the Stanley Cup. Krasinski is a noted Boston Bruins fan and Fischer is a big fan of the St. Louis Blues.

On Thursday, Fischer trolled Krasinski with the help of “The Office” co-stars Angela Kinsey, who played Angela, and Ellie Kemper, who played Erin, who are both Blues fans.

In the video, Fischer decorates a cake with “Gloria” written on top. The “Gloria” name is a reference to the song “Gloria” from Laura Branigan, which became something of an anthem for the Blues team during their historic playoff run, according to Uproxx.

Watch the video below.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Krasinski trolled Fischer during Game 7 of the finals. He watched the game from the TD Garden with David Denman, who played Roy on “The Office.” Roy and Fischer’s Pam were engaged on the show before she left him for Krasinski’s Jim (long story, but you get it).

Meanwhile, the boss of Dunder Mifflin, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) shared his own thoughts on the war.

Side note: The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-1, in the final.