SALT LAKE CITY — Former “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer sent a letter to a young fan in Lancaster, New York.

Holzhauer rose to popularity for winning 32 straight games of “Jeopardy!” He came pretty close to topping Ken Jennings' regular-season play earnings record (he was $58,584 short) and was a little less than halfway to topping Jennings’ win streak of 74 games.

Natalie, 5, watched Holzhauer every night he competed from her home in New York, according to WIVB. She sent a letter to him after his streak ended when Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher defeated him at the end of last month.

And then Holzhauer wrote her back, according to WIVB.

Here’s the note below.

"Hi Natalie,

"Thanks so much for your awesome letter! Your dad says you're already studying to be on Jeopardy yourself. I wonder what your profession will be when you make it on the show? I'm the first professional sports gambler in the show's history; maybe you can be something equally exciting. Based on your letter, I'm thinking maybe author!

"Best,

James"

Holzhauer will be seen at the NHL Awards, where he is expected to present, later this month, according to my report for the Deseret News.