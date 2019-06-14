SALT LAKE CITY — There are a number of players set to work out Saturday for the Utah Jazz who could be in play for the 23rd overall pick the team owns in next week's NBA draft.

Then there's one player who likely won't get drafted at all, but whose presence there is certainly notable.

Terry Harris, the brother of Philadelphia 76ers free agent forward Tobias Harris, is one of the 12 players whom the Jazz are set to work out five days before the draft.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Terry Harris averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in less than 21 minutes per game for North Carolina A&T of the MEAC last season.

Tobias Harris is a player who has been oft-mentioned as a free agent target for Utah this summer.

Among prospects whom the Jazz might target with the 23rd pick, Maryland big man Bruno Fernando, Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort and Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker are also set to work out Saturday.

Weber State big man Brekkott Chapman, who starred at Roy High School before going to the University of Utah and ultimately finished his collegiate career with the Wildcats, is also among the 12 prospects who will be there.