SALT LAKE CITY — Colin Trevorrow may have been fired from “Star Wars Episode IX,” but he’s still left a lasting impact on the series.

In an interview with Collider, Trevorrow (“Jurassic World”) confirmed he and his design team were asked to create a ship for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The result was the First Order Tie Echelon, which could have been seen in his version of “Episode IX.”

“It was part of an upgraded First Order fleet. An armed troop transport — the equivalent of a Blackhawk stealth helicopter. We wanted it to evoke memories of earlier ships while still being its own thing,” Trevorrow said. “If you look at the elements, it’s kind of a hybrid of designs from VII and VIII, with some familiar elements from OT Tie Fighters like Vader’s Advanced x1. There’s a lot of history in it.”

Trevorrow also said he admires the work the Imagineers put in to create Galaxy’s Edge. “They let me see what they were working on, so I got to see what Galaxy’s Edge was going to be. I think what they’ve created is incredible. It’s such an immersive experience,” he said.

Trevorrow was originally announced as the writer and director for the ninth “Star Wars” film in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The director was fresh off directing “Jurassic World,” which rebooted the “Jurassic Park” series and became the fastest movie to hit $1 billion globally at the box office at the time of release.

However, an official press release from Lucasfilm later confirmed Trevorrow and the company had parted ways, citing creative differences. In an interview with Empire, he said he still enjoyed the experience.

“I got the opportunity to tell a story that is a celebration of everything I believe in, I got to tell it to George Lucas and I got to tell it to Luke Skywalker, and those are experiences I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Trevorrow said.

Variety reports J.J. Abrams was tapped to write and direct “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” after Trevorrow’s exit. The film hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter notes Trevorrow’s next film will be “Jurassic World 3,” which will release on June 11, 2021.