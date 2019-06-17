A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

One positive thing you could say about the women’s soccer team in Thailand is that it has nowhere to go but up.

---

The U.S. women’s soccer team defeated Thailand last week, 13-0, in the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in the second half alone. One U.S. player said it would have been disrespectful to Thailand to not keep playing hard and celebrating each goal. I’m sure Thailand must feel like the most respected team in the tournament.

---

Locals in eastern Siberia have found the well-preserved head of a 40,000-year-old wolf, complete with fur and teeth. The head measures more than 15 inches long, which is much larger than the head of a modern wolf. But forget the wolf, I want to see the human who cut off its head.

---

The 40,000-year-old wolf’s head has plenty of soft tissue intact, as well as its brain. Scientists are busy at work making digital models and mapping its DNA. Next step: Clone the thing, after which environmentalists will insist on letting it loose in Yellowstone and on ranchlands in the West.

---

Apparently, it took awhile for scientists to take this discovery seriously. You can never be too careful about local people crying wolf.

---

Polls show Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 13 points. They also show that Trump is still supposed to lose in 2016.

---

President Trump has unveiled his plans for redesigning Air Force One. The red, white and blue color scheme is nice, but Congress might balk at painting a red MAGA hat on top of the cockpit.

---

Experts are warning that “deepfake” video manipulation could become an issue in the 2020 presidential race. I’m just happy to know some part of that race will be deep.

---

One apparent “deepfake” video seems to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words as if she were drunk. Maybe if former Russian President Boris Yeltsin had this technology, he could have made himself appear sober.

---

People who are tired of the same old breakfast perked up at these stories, as did a certain former Arizona senator, until they realized the experts were not talking about something called deep flakes.