One thousand federal prosecutors say Trump obstructed justice in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Your horse thief analogy is off the mark. Mueller did not find a quid pro quo agreement with the Russians, so he could not charge a conspiracy to defraud the election. Trump's behavior during the investigation was obstructing the investigation. There was collusion all over the place, but collusion is not a crime.

Mueller said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction and could not charge a sitting president with a crime. A.G. Barr misrepresented the Mueller report to the public for a nefarious reason like protecting Trump, not standing up for the American people.

Now Trump says he willing to accept help from a foreign adversary to get reelected, thereby committing a felony of taking something of value from a foreign government. His actions in office are undermining our Democratic system which based on observing the rule of law.

His administration is run like a RICO enterprise with coded messages, flouting the law and just wait till his finances come under scrutiny. Trump is a transactional business man who has hung a sign on the Oval Office that he is for sale. Putin obviously owns him as Trump can't say anything to cross him.

Trump's affection for dictators and his authoritarian attitude bodes ill for our country. Everything Trump touches dies. Just look at the turnover in his administration and his lawless attitude toward governing. Do you really think he should get a pass for shooting someone on 5th Avenue?

Don Hiddleson

Millcreek