SALT LAKE CITY — Tony Finau’s time at Pebble Beach Golf Links hasn’t gone as the world’s current 14th-ranked golfer would have hoped.

Finau had a better second round at the U.S. Open on Friday, shooting a 1-over 72 one day after shooting 3-over. Even with the improvement, though, Finau was three shots off the projected cutline and tied for 106th overall when his round ended with afternoon competition still going on.

Finau’s round Friday had a promising start, as he birdied the 10th hole starting on the back nine. Bogeys on No. 15 and No. 18, though, put Finau in danger of missing the cut. He finished the day with three birdies and four bogeys, including two on his final three holes.

The last time Finau missed the cut at a major was at the 2016 PGA Championship.