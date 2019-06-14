SALT LAKE CITY — "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is expected to make a strong debut at the box office in the next few weeks.

According to Variety, early tracking for the film — which releases on July 2 just before the Independence Day weekend — indicates Marvel’s follow-up to “Avengers: Endgame” will earn about $154 million in its first six days.

“That number could fluctuate over the next three weeks until the comic-book adventure arrives on the big screen, though it looks to be a boost on its 2017 predecessor, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The first Holland-led installment opened with $117 million, ultimately earning $334 million in North America and a mighty $880 million worldwide,” Variety writes.

So how will the film stack up to past superhero adventures? Box Office Mojo reports that “Endgame” made over $157 million just on its first day of release and $357 million in its first weekend.

“Far From Home” will also likely meet or exceed “Captain Marvel’s” box office haul, which brought in $153 million on its opening weekend. However, the Spider-Man sequel will dramatically outpace “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which acted as a follow-up to Marvel’s other major event film, “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Paul Rudd-led sequel clocked in just under $76 million — a little under half of what “Far From Home” is expected to earn.

In other Marvel news, I reported recently for Deseret News that "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth vouched for Tom Holland during the Spider-Man actor’s audition process. The two had previously worked together on “In the Heart of the Sea.”