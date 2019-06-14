Bryan Van Valkenburg and Kate Choate arm-wrestle during a mountain man rendezvous at Buffalo Point Elementary in Syracuse on Friday. During the rendezvous, students got to shoot bows and arrows, make ash cakes, participate in a fry pan toss and learn how to use a spinning wheel.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.