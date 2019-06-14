SALT LAKE CITY — Steph Curry watched his NBA season come to an end Thursday night when his Golden State Warriors lost to theToronto Raptors.

But Curry’s return to network television begins on June 20.

Curry will produce and star in the new mini-golf series “Holey Moley,” which was first announced back in April, according to Variety.

The first season will have 10 episodes.

On the show, 12 contestants will play miniature golf — with a twist. The holes will be supersized and include major obstacles that you won’t see over at the local mini-golf locale.

Each episode includes three rounds of golf. The finalists will battle it out in the finale in a three-way battle. There will be one winner per episode, who will win $25,000, a trophy, and a game-specific plaid jacket.

Celebrity guests are expected to appear on the show, too.

Stephen Curry has joined LeBron James and Kevin Durant as NBA players who are executive producers. ABC has picked up a 10-episode mini-golf competition produced by Stephen Curry called “Holey Moley,” a 10-episode mini-golf competition with Curry, Rob Riggle, & Joe Tessitore. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2019

According to NBC Sports, Curry will appear on the show as a golf professional. It’s possible his teammate, Andre Iguodala, will also appear since he is a fan of golf, too.

Similar: Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram this week that her new show “Family Food Fight” will launch on the Food Network on June 20 as well.