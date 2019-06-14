SALT LAKE CITY — The former president of the Park City School Board has been appointed president and CEO of the child advocacy organization Voices for Utah Children.

Moe Hickey, who also served as managing director of the Park City Institute, a member of the school board and a member of the Park City Education Foundation board — will step into the position following a nationwide search.

“Moe’s deep knowledge of early childhood issues and the landscape of the Utah educational system, paired with his world-class expertise in organizational management stood out to the search committee,” Erin Laney Barr, chairwoman of Voices for Utah Children’s board.

In addition to his nonprofit and education experience, Hickey worked as a long-time consultant for V & H LLC, an independent consulting agency specializing in strategy and finance for domestic and international companies, and served as the managing director and partner of Cantor Fitzgerald LLC.