PROVO — Larry L. Howell, a professor of mechanical engineering, has been tapped as the new associate academic vice president for research and graduate studies.

He will take over July 1 for Alan R. Harker, who is retiring after nearly 25 years at the university.

Howell, who was most recently an associate dean in the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering, received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from BYU, and master’s and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Howell’s research focuses on compliant mechanisms, including origami-inspired mechanisms, space mechanisms, microelectromechanical systems and medical devices.

Prior to joining BYU in 1994, Howell was a visiting professor at Purdue University, a finite element analysis consultant for Engineering Methods Inc. and an engineer on the design of the YF-22, the prototype for the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor. He is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, past chairman of the organization’s Mechanisms and Robotics Committee, and has been an associate editor for the Journal of Mechanisms & Robotics and the Journal of Mechanical Design.