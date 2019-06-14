SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift released a new single on Friday called “You Need to Calm Down” that has taken a political turn.

According to Mashable, the song includes references to her support for the LGBTQ community and a shoutout to GLAAD, which monitors media coverage of LGBTQ issues.

"The first verse is a general middle finger to her internet critics, but then by the second verse, the song takes clear aim at homophobes. It's perfect timing given it's currently Pride month, and the lyrics aren't subtle about those who are against the LGBTQ community," according to Mashable.

The song was released during Pride Month and on the 73rd birthday of President Donald Trump.

Not surprising: Of course, Swift has leaned into politics since late last year. She pledged support for Democratic candidates in the Tennessee race during the 2018 midterm elections. In fact, her support led to a spike in voter registration, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

More recently, Swift penned a letter in which she showed support for the Equality Act, which outlaws discrimination against LGBTQ people when it comes to school, work and housing, according to my report for the Deseret News.

Flashback: Swift told DPA that her music will take a political turn, according to People magazine.