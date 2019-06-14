SALT LAKE CITY — Samuel L. Jackson took his final bow — or headfirst plunge — in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” but the Mace Windu actor would like another stab at the character.

ComicBook.com reports Jackson appeared on “The Late Show,” where he was asked by Stephen Colbert which character from his career he’d like to play again. The actor responded that he’d like to play his Jedi master from the “Star Wars” prequels.

“I'd really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in ‘Star Wars,’” Jackson said.

Of course, audiences last saw Windu confronting Chancellor Palpatine after discovering he was a Sith lord in “Revenge of the Sith.” But instead of dealing a final blow to the weakened villain, Anakin Skywalker cuts off his hand. Palpatine then uses his force lightning to throw Windu out a window — presumably to his death — as seen on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/gEBd41bsJsU

However, Jackson feels like the injury — or the fall — likely wouldn’t keep Windu down for long. ”There's a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it. Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats," he said.

Jackson has spent a few years advocating for his own return to a galaxy far, far away, even going as far as asking fans at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 to “make it happen.” The actor has also said he’d be interested in a Mace Windu origin film, according to ComicBook.com.

Helping Jackson is the fact that Windu’s fate has never been 100 percent confirmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson claimed in 2016 that "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was on board with Windu’s survival.

“George is like, ‘I’m OK with that. You can be alive,’” Jackson said.