SALT LAKE CITY — Former BYU basketball star Elijah Bryant is reportedly headed to the NBA Summer League for a second straight season.

Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia reported Friday morning that Bryant will join the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Summer League team this year in Las Vegas.

Elijah Bryant will play the NBA summer league with the Milwaukee Bucks, a source told Sportando.

Bryant spent his rookie season as pro with Hapoel Eilat averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in Winner League — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 14, 2019

After turning pro following his junior season at BYU in 2017-18, Bryant signed with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League, also known as the Winner League. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his rookie season, according to Eurobasket. He also shot 65 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.

He was recently named first team All-Winner League and helped Hapoel Eilat reach the semifinals of the Israeli League Final Four, Euroleague reported. Bryant had 13 points in the semifinal game, in which Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv edged Hapoel Eilat 85-83.

According to a report from Sports 5 interpreted using Google translate, Hapoel Jerusalem, which also plays in the Israeli Premier League, approached Hapoel Eilat about trying to acquire Bryant’s services. Sports 5 reported that Eilat rejected Jerusalem’s offer, claiming it was too low.

Bryant played for the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA Summer League team last year in Las Vegas. Bryant played in four of the Sixers’ six games last year, averaging 8.8 minutes, 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

The 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will take place July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 NBA teams, along with the Chinese and Croatian national teams, will participate in this year’s Vegas Summer League action.

This comes days after a pair of other summer league tournaments, including the Utah Jazz hosting the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 1-3. The Jazz will participate along with the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sacramento will also host the California Classic on July 1-3, with the Kings participating along with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.