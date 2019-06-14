SALT LAKE CITY — NBC announced the new lineup for the first round of the 2020 Democratic candidates Friday, Axios reports.

The debates will take place on June 26 and June 27.

NBC separated the candidates into two groups to decide who will participate on which night.

Orange group, on Wednesday, June 26:

Cory Booker

Julián Castro

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Tim Ryan

Elizabeth Warren

Purple group, on Thursday, June 27:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Bernie Sanders

Eric Swalwell

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

