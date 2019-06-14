SALT LAKE CITY — NBC announced the new lineup for the first round of the 2020 Democratic candidates Friday, Axios reports.
The debates will take place on June 26 and June 27.
NBC separated the candidates into two groups to decide who will participate on which night.
Orange group, on Wednesday, June 26:
- Cory Booker
- Julián Castro
- Bill de Blasio
- John Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Jay Inslee
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O'Rourke
- Tim Ryan
- Elizabeth Warren
Purple group, on Thursday, June 27:
- Michael Bennet
- Joe Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Kamala Harris
- John Hickenlooper
- Bernie Sanders
- Eric Swalwell
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
