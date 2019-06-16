Not many people are familiar with actual meaning of the word "guru," now used commonly for expertise in a subject matter. In fact, guru is derived from Sanskrit, the language of ancient India with a 3,500-year history and more.

It means a teacher and, much more, a guide, philosopher, counselor and a mentor who denounces the material wealth to propagate knowledge selflessly to shine the light of wisdom in students as they embark on life's journey as enlightened citizens. That being said, the role of teacher, be it anywhere, is the role of a guru, given the fast pace of globalization and the concept of global citizenry today, their influence on students goes way beyond the narrow confines of their subject and as such plays a vital role in transforming them into good citizens, notwithstanding their success in the material world.

One has to bear in mind that America's edge in the field of science, technology, research and development, economics and world trade that consolidates its position as a leader is due to the fact that we have one of the best education systems in the world. And it goes without saying that building the foundation of education begins at school. Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the future of America in a highly competitive global environment and retention of the best, and well-trained and well-paid talent is the key to the success of our school system.

It's disconcerting to know the disparate levels of teachers salaries across America. The fact that many teachers are underpaid, especially in economically depressed cities and counties as they struggle to meet both ends, is the main reason why it cannot attract the best teaching talents.

The key to our educational success lies in how well we look after our teachers by paying them competitive salaries, and it's about time to have a national approach to have a standard and rewarding performance-based compensation package for our school teachers — no matter where they teach.

Atul Karnik

Woodside, New York