Socialism has defenders but no defense. And no matter how passionate Sens. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are of its merits, history is not on their side. All attempts to achieve socialism "democratically" have been illusionary. It failed in the former Yugoslavia, and now recently in Venezuela, and I have yet to see armies of investors cashing in on Syrian Kurdistan. If socialism was to be the breakthrough for humanity it was summed up to be, the nations that are currently socialist would not be so rigidly authoritarian just to keep themselves "socialist." All attempts to abolish private means of production have ended in violence, and modern socialist states are not friendly towards free political competition. It's difficult to understand our intellectual fascination with Karl Marx, whose ideology is responsible not for freedom's perpetuation, but its death. Americans need to heed the warnings of history, not be swept away by rhetorical characters.

James Harvey

Clinton