Most days I space out at some point and travel in my mind to a place called Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. It doesn’t hurt that its founder and I, no relation, have the same name and that I happen to have a postcard picture of its Appalachian campus pinned over my desk. But Alice Lloyd lends itself to reverie. It’s one of those seemingly miraculous communities that make something uncommonly close to full use of all their members.

There are nearly 10 of them: Private four-year schools known as work colleges, where students put in mandatory hours each week as a complement to their course loads. Through a combination of grants, donations, endowments and hourly wages, work colleges ask for less in fees than any comparable schools and leave their graduates with lighter debt loads. They also keep every student meaningfully occupied, in roles that range from chaplain to dishwasher.

It’s almost too easy, once you’ve visited one of the campuses, to slip into contemplation of what work colleges have that most of the rest of life lacks. They serve a deeper need than affordable education. They harness the power of purposeful work, compounded by collegiate social pressure. (If the bathroom crew misses a shift, their dorm mates will notice.)

They also do a great job of honoring their origins: Each one rose to meet its area’s need for a college that students wouldn’t have to fund in the conventional manner, and the model they landed on worked well enough that relatively little has changed.

Alice Lloyd was founded by a Bostonian who in the early 1920s took a village that residents still call Caney Creek and turned it into the college town of Pippa Passes, after the 19th-century verse drama by Robert Browning. Today the college sends well-prepared graduates, many of them from the surrounding counties, to do the work their region most needs: Health care and education are popular career paths.

Kentucky’s other work college is Berea: It was established by antebellum abolitionists as an experiment in racially integrated coeducation. It thrived through the often violent centuries since.

Then there’s the promise of Paul Quinn College in Dallas, a historically black college recently re-anchored by its president, Michael Sorrell, as the first urban work college. Sorrell uprooted the Texan flair for football that formerly united Paul Quinn: Students now plant rows of organic crops where the yard lines used to be, and the campus and its surrounding communities tether to a work program determined to address urban poverty by elevating, as Sorrell wrote in a mission statement, “we over me.”

The newest is Bethany Global University, which reimagines the reach of its work in another new way: Its program includes a year and a half of missionary work abroad.

Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, values a student-built campus and a student-run work program. The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, is culturally conservative and held up as a model by right-of-center critics. But its efficient tight ship of a work program makes it — according to the executive director of the Work Colleges Consortium, Robin Taffler, who refers to the College of the Ozarks’ “secret sauce” — the envy of even the leftiest work colleges. These include Sterling College in northern Vermont, where environmental stewardship drives both work and study. And there’s Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina, known for its eco-sustainability, its creative writing program and, by higher-education watchers at least, its president’s plan to promote ideological diversity by recruiting more conservatives.

“The schools all learn from one another,” Taffler said.

At the work colleges, students work at least five hours per week. They’re raking leaves, milking cows, scraping dishes, overseeing student payroll and loom-weaving throw blankets for the Berea craft catalog. Their monthly earnings offset tuition or help cover living costs like textbooks and dorm fees. Alice Lloyd College, College of the Ozarks and Berea all guarantee tuition. Income-restricted grants help, as do donors. Berea has an impressive endowment to draw on. Crucially, student labor keeps overhead low. Other work colleges like Sterling and Blackburn fall on the consortium’s costlier end, charging about what some public universities would an in-state student.

A federal statute from the early 1990s technically links the work colleges. But their work expresses a deeper bond across diverse student bodies. “There’s a development of the person that happens at all work colleges that sets them apart,” said the dean of College of the Ozarks, Eric Bolger, when I ask about its “secret sauce.” All the schools have it, he argued. And they help society, he said, “because you’re developing students with a value for work, and a value for effort and for quality and for investing in their communities.”

Work colleges offer an answer to the question of what could be done to restrain the rising cost of college. But these programs serve a far deeper need than just student debt relief. That helps, but what also sets them apart is a sense of common purpose conspicuously absent from many communities. At Alice Lloyd, for instance, I heard a klatch of senior boys who had been on yard crews during a series of snowstorms reminisce about the late Friday night and early Saturday morning they shoveled snow with a fraternal pride I otherwise associated with a different sort of lost weekend.

But I also think about something Kerry Ratliff, the director of their work program, said when I visited the campus in 2016. Or more accurately, I think about something Ratliff didn’t say. He told me that while he never tires of his former students’ employers asking him to send over more Alice Lloyd graduates, he’s always stumped when they invariably ask him how he does it, how the work program works. They might as well ask how to replicate in the workplace a semblance of what the work college manages to do, with its tight symbiosis of students and teachers committed to turning teenagers into community-minded adults.

Work colleges aren’t actually going to save the world. To keep tuition low or nonexistent, they often rely on restricted grants, to the necessary exclusion of most Americans. And even students who meet the standards for guaranteed tuition at the schools that offer it have to qualify academically. They tend to be tightly local, too. Not all of the schools aggregate data year to year, but College of the Ozarks prides itself on standing as a barrier against the Ozarks’ brain drain.

“They go back to teach in the schools in the communities,” Bolger boasted of his flock. “They work for firms in their communities, they serve in social services in the communities that they came from.” Alice Lloyd said it sends 80 percent of graduates to work in the same Appalachian counties from which it almost exclusively recruits.

Trying to figure out what makes work colleges work — and how the rest of the world can work more that way — has the flavor of a soul-saving mission. I’d say work colleges do their part in the national project by teaching students something the rest of us often don’t learn before it’s too late — essentially that to survive, a community needs each one of its members to pick up a shovel and participate.