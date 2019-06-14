SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump gave a shout out to a former Utah congressman who defended his being open to foreign opposition research on his political opponents.

"Thank you Jason Chaffetz!" Trump tweeted along with a video clip of Chaffetz on Fox News.

"This faux, this fake outrage from the left and the media is just part of a pattern here," said Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor. "They are faking the idea that they are exasperated by the president's answer. Of course he can listen."

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos earlier this week, Trump said he’d likely take foreign dirt if offered and “go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong.”

Evan Vucci, Associated Press FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors on "workforce freedom and mobility" in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen," Trump told Stephanopoulos. "There's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country — Norway — 'We have information on your opponent.' Oh. I think I'd want to hear it."

Outrage, however, isn't just coming from Democrats or the press.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was among a number of Republicans who lashed out at Trump over his comments.

“Accepting the work product of a foreign government or the effort of a foreign government to try and influence an election of one candidate or another? It simply strikes at the heart of our democracy,” Romney told Politico. “It’s wrong. It’s antithetical to our democratic principles.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one Trump's closest allies, urged him directly to rethink his willingness to use foreign opposition research, according to Politico.

Cheryl Diaz Meyer, for the Deseret News FILE - Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, attends the HELP Hearing: Implementing the 21st Century Cures Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2019.

J. Scott Applewhite Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gives an opening statement before swearing-in Attorney General William Barr to testify, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“The law is pretty clear. You can’t take anything of value from a foreign government,” Graham said he told Trump. “He says, ‘I didn’t say I did.’ I said: ‘Sitting down and talking to somebody’s not a crime, but it’s probably not a good idea. … I don’t agree with you.’”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it "disgraceful," according to Politico.

Chaffetz said it's "just fine" that Trump said he would both listen and go to the FBI and then later in the Stephanopoulos interview "maybe" go to the FBI. He said Hillary Clinton spent millions to engage a foreign national to dig up dirt on her opponent.

"The president isn't suggesting that he would proactively do that, but if somebody approached him, every single campaign I know of would listen to that material first. They absolutely would," he said.

Chaffetz also responded to a tweet from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren saying special counsel Robert Mueller's report made it clear that Trump welcomed foreign help, that he'd do it again and it's time to impeach him.

Darron Cummings Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Elkhart, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"For the president to say he would listen, they're going to impeach him for that?" he said. "You know what? I'm tired of the impeachment talk. If they're going to impeach him, go ahead and do it. Go ahead and look at the Mueller report because it exonerates the president."

Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams said in a tweet he agrees with leaders who condemned Trump.

"Our President should never accept help from a foreign power to win an election and any meddling must be reported to law enforcement," he tweeted. "Americans, and only Americans, should choose our leaders. To do otherwise is unethical and illegal."