This week's news was full of talk about trade war, tariffs, the 2020 presidential Democratic candidates and the protests in Hong Kong.

Wal-Mart and Target were among 600 companies who signed a letter Thursday calling on President Trump to drop the tariffs on China.

The letter says the continuing trade war with China will only hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy.

Debates about the effectiveness of the tariffs have been ample in recent weeks since Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports and the administration announced a $16 billion aid package for farmers that have been most negatively affected by the trade war.

Read more: 'In our opinion: Trump's tariff threats may be what China needs'

Another weekend of protests over the China extradition bill is expected in Hong Kong.

More than 1 million people went to the streets last Sunday to protest the bill that would allow fugitives to be extradited to mainland China. Citizens are protesting against becoming subject to the death penalties of China. Although Hong Kong is part of China, they have operated under "one country, two systems" and are afraid the bill would be a step toward becoming more like mainland China.

This is the largest protest Hong Kong has seen since 1997.

The protest escalated Wednesday when police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and bean-bag rounds at protesters.

Many have pointed out that the massive protest comes almost exactly 30 years after the infamous Tiananmen Square protest in Beijing.

The U.S. blames Iraq for the attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran."

No details were given to explain how officials came to this conclusion, and Pompeo took no questions.

This month will see the first Democratic presidential debate on June 26 and 27.

The DNC announced the qualifiers Thursday.

With no end to the border crisis on the horizon, conversations about children at the border have continued.

The Department of Justice appears to be making plans to go after big tech companies.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim clarified some antitrust arguments in a speech Tuesday, namely that if a company makes moves or acquisitions for no other benefit than to harm competition, it may be a violation.

Other stories this week include the record spending and national debt, Trump's lack of climate change discussion and House Democrats making a deal to see Mueller's files on Trump.

