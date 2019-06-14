LEEDS, Washington County — A medical student from New Jersey was killed Thursday when her car hit a horse that had gotten loose on I-15 in southern Utah.

Jessica M. Deane, 30, a student at Rocky Vista University Medical School in Ivins, who was originally from New Jersey, was killed about 1:30 a.m.

The Utah Highway Patrol says several horses had somehow gotten loose and wandered onto the freeway. Troopers were already en route to the area when Deane, who was driving a Hyundai Veloster, hit a black horse.

After impact, the vehicle continued north about another half mile and struck the median cable barrier.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street said investigators have identified the owner of the horses. An investigation will be conducted to determine how the horses got loose, and then the case will be submitted to the county attorney's office to determine whether charges are warranted.