WILLARD, Box Elder County — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitrailer Friday morning in Box Elder County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe the man, in his early 20s, intentionally stepped in front of the oncoming truck.

The incident happened on I-15 near Willard. The man got out of a car with California license plates parked in the emergency lane and walked onto the freeway. All northbound lanes were closed from about 5:15 a.m. until 8:20 a.m.