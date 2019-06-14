MyKayla Skinner's hopeful return to the U.S. national gymnastics team begins today.

The star gymnast from the University of Utah is participating in a camp with the national team this weekend at EVO Athletics in Sarasota, Florida. Athletes from this group will be in the pool to be selected to represent the country at this year's world championships and the 2020 Olympics.

Skinner was an Olympic alternate in 2016. After competing brilliantly for the Red Rocks in recent years, she now finds herself as the only non-national team senior at this camp.

Skinner gave U.S. gymnastics officials extra evidence that her skills are up to par with the elite in the country by submitting a video of her progress, The Gymternet reported.

The five gymnasts from the 2018 world championships team — Simone Biles, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker, Grace McCallum, and Kara Eaker and Jade Carey — are at camp and are among 17 seniors.

Skinner put her place among the great Ute gymnasts the past three years. She said it was hard to leave her Utah team behind, but the 22-year-old wanted to give her Olympic dream one more try.

"I am really excited, I have the shakes," Skinner told the Deseret News after announcing her decision in April. "I love competing for the University of Utah, but I have always thought about the Olympics. I’d like to try and compete for my country. I see the opportunity to pursue an Olympic berth as a chance of a lifetime."

