PEBBLE BEACH — Pars were hard to come by for each of the former BYU golfers playing in the U.S. Open Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

As a result both Mike Weir and Zac Blair are in danger of missing the cut for the weekend after scores of 74 and 83, respectively.

Both golfers made just five pars each on the day. While Weir, the former Masters winner and Sandy resident, also had five birdies in his round, he was hurt by making eight bogeys.

“I’m disappointed. I just didn’t get the ball in the fairway enough,” Weir said. “I made lots of birdies and I’m hitting my irons good. I just missed it on the wrong side of the hole, which you can’t do around here.”

Weir hit only 50 percent of his fairways Thursday and hit just 33 percent on his greens in regulation, which both ranked near the bottom of the 156-player field. On the other hand, his 1.50 putting average ranked 26th in the field.

Weir started on the back nine and, opening with a couple of bogeys and after making a par at the par-3 12th, he went birdie-birdie-bogey-bogey-bogey-birdie the rest of the nine. On the easier front nine, he made bogeys at 2 and 5 and birdies at 4 and 7 before making a bogey at the tough par-4 9th hole.

The 49-year-old is making his 14th U.S. Open and has made the cut in 11 previous Opens. He’ll need an under-par score on Friday to make the cut this year.

For the 28-year-old Blair, making his second U.S. Open appearance after finishing in a tie for 40th in 2014, his Thursday round was a disaster. He started off with a double bogey at No. 10, followed it with bogeys at the next, then made another double bogey. By the time he got through No. 17 he was already 9-over par and made his first part of the day at No. 18.

The back nine wasn’t much better as Blair started bogey-double bogey-bogey before getting a birdie and making pars on the final four holes.

Blair played in the second-to-last group of the day and tees off at 9:46 a.m. MT Friday. Weir goes off in the afternoon at 2:14 p.m. MT.

OPEN NOTES: Scott Piercy, who played for a year at BYU before transferring to San Diego State, is tied for sixth place at 67. Also at 67 is Nate Lashley, a two-time winner of the Utah Open (2009, 2015) . . . The 17 eagles in Thursday’s first round set a U.S. Open record for the opening round . . . In all 39 players broke par, which is more than all of the previous U.S. Open first rounds combined . . . Justin Rose’s 65 set a record for the lowest round in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.