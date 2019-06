SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions.

In dramatic fashion, Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the franchise's first NBA championship, dethroning the Golden State Warriors after six games.

The Raptors won 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Twitter, of course, went wild with reaction.

Remember when the Toronto Raptors ran the Fred VanVleet Bailout Special for an entire quarter and won the championship — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin played in the NBA Finals and won. What a journey. pic.twitter.com/rGwTJMkNIa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019

JEREMY LIN NBA CHAMPION — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) June 14, 2019

It’s unthinkable the Raptors went 3-0 at Oracle Arena to win the NBA Finals. Heck of an effort by the Warriors to compete the way they did despite so many injuries. What a series. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 14, 2019

Toronto — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) June 14, 2019

Well at least the Raptors don't have to decide whether to go to the White House. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) June 14, 2019

weird thing about this Warriors dynasty is the Finals they lost were way more memorable than the ones they won — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) June 14, 2019

🚨 The Drake curse has lifted 🚨 pic.twitter.com/86saHQNiva — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) June 14, 2019

Raptors in 6. Aint no escaping the karma that comes with disrespecting Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/WzgnHqVXcK — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 6, 2019

This is the first sports championship for Toronto in almost 18 months since the Argonauts won the Grey Cup in 2017. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 14, 2019

The Toronto Star after the Raptors win the NBA title#WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/g9YFfCO6J2 — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) June 14, 2019