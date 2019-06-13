Sadie Loveland secured her win at Orem's 3rd Annual Summerfest hot dog eating contest after eating 15 hotdogs in eight minutes, a score that fell just under her previous year's win of 15 in 5:58 minute. Orem is celebrating its centennial this year, with events including boutique vendors, musical and dance performances, a carnival and reptile shows. Summerfest concludes Saturday with events including a pancake breakfast.

