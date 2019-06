Tony Finau had a rough start at the U.S. Open, shooting a 3-over 74 in the first round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Finau finds himself in 102nd place, nine strokes off of the lead.

Justin Rose had a strong finish to end the day atop the leaderboard at 6-under 65. Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise each shot a 5-under 66.

Tiger Woods shot 1-under to remain in the hunt.

Finau, a Salt Lake City native, had five bogeys and just two birdies in his first 18 holes.