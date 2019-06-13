LOGAN — Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen announced Thursday five additions to the program with the signing of three graduate transfers in Riley Burt, Siaosi Mariner (pronounced see-oh-see) and Caleb Repp, and two junior college players in Sean Carter and Noah Young.

With these five signees, Utah State will be welcoming 50 newcomers to the program when fall camp starts on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Burt is transferring to Utah State from BYU, while Mariner and Repp are both transferring from Utah, and all three have one year of eligibility. Carter just completed his sophomore season at Fullerton (Calif.) Junior College and Young spent his freshman season at Southwestern (Calif.) Junior College.

Burt, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back from Mantua, Utah (Box Elder HS), rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries during his junior season at BYU. In his final game as a Cougar, Burt rushed for a career-high 110 yards and one touchdown on a career-tying 13 carries in a 49-18 win against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. For his BYU career, Burt rushed for 513 yards and scored three touchdowns on 96 carries (5.3 ypc).

As a prep senior at Box Elder High School, Burt earned all-state honors as he rushed for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns on 180 carries (6.2 ypc) and logged four 100-yard games.

Mariner, a 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Tustin, Calif. (Tustin HS), played in 36 games with 22 starts during his three seasons with the Utes and had 52 receptions for 785 yards with four touchdowns, which included 11 catches of 20 or more yards. Mariner, who played in 12 games for the Utes during the 2018 campaign and started five, caught 17 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown during the season, including four receptions for 38 yards during Utah’s loss to Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2017, Mariner had 20 receptions for 320 yards and one touchdown and had a team-best 19.6 yards per catch average.

Repp, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Los Osos HS), played in 37 games and made six starts during his three seasons at Utah at both defensive end and tight end. On defense, he recorded 21 career tackles, which included 2.0 sacks, while adding two forced fumbles. Offensively, he caught two passes for 25 yards and scored twice.

Carter, a 6-4, 190-pound wide receiver from Westlake Village, Calif. (Westlake HS/Fullerton JC), caught 12 passes for 209 yards (17.4 ypr) and one touchdown this past season at Fullerton JC, highlighted by a four-reception game for 90 yards against Riverside CC. He also had a 47-yard touchdown reception against Palomar JC. Carter spent his freshman season at Independence (Kan.) Community College, where he caught eight passes for 95 yards (11.9 ypr).

Young, a 6-3, 230-pound linebacker from Gulf Breeze, Fla. (Gulf Breeze HS/Southwestern JC), recorded 48 tackles this past season for Southwestern JC, which included 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, while adding two fumble recoveries, one interception and a 24-yard punt return for a touchdown following a block. Young, who started five games for the Jaguars, posted a season-high 14 tackles against Riverside CC.

Prior to his lone season at Southwestern JC, Young was a standout wrestler and football player at Gulf Breeze (Fla.) High School. As a senior for the Dolphins, Young amassed 108 tackles, including 52 of the solo variety, forced a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown.