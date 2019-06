TAYLORSVILLE — A man in his 50s died after his kayak flipped in the Jordan River on Thursday.

The man had been kayaking with a friend and hit a spillway near 4600 South, flipping the kayak, according to Unified police.

The force of the water kept the man submerged, police said. Bystanders were able to pull him from the water and his friend attempted to provide CPR, but it was too late. The man died just before 6 p.m.

The name of the man was not immediately released.