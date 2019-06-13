1 of 3
Tanner Siegworth, Deseret News
A medical helicopter transports a man after he was injured in a crash near 12100 S. 700 East in Drape on on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

DRAPER— A 50-year-old man is in critical conditions after he veered off the road near 12100 South and 700 East and crashed into some trees near a home.

According to Draper Police Sgt. Scott Adams, the crash occurred about 4 p.m. on Thursday. The man was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The man, who Adams said was driving alone in a black pickup truck, veered left crossing traffic lanes, drove through a field and over a street before crashing.

Adams said the trees stopped the vehicle, which did not hit the home, and only the driver was injured.

Adams said authorities do not yet know what caused the driver to veer off the road.

"So far we don't suspect alcohol or any ulterior medical conditions, but we won't know until we do an investigation," he said.

