OGDEN — A man died Wednesday after a "medical episode" in the booking area of the Weber County Jail, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Eric Gavin, 39, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

His death is currently under investigation.

Jail custody staff, jail medical staff and emergency medical staff worked together to try to save Gavin's life, the sheriff's office said.