SALT LAKE CITY — In an interview with ABC, President Donald Trump said he may not alert the FBI if a foreign government offered "dirt" on his 2020 presidential rival even though the FBI Director said the FBI would want to know about any foreign election meddling.

"I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, (and said) ‘we have information on your opponent' — oh, I think I'd want to hear it. ... The FBI director is wrong."

Washington Post correspondent Greg Miller noted how the past two days for Trump have been interesting.

In a span of two days Trump has said he would block CIA spying on NK, meet again with Putin in private, accept foreign dirt in the next election, and see no reason to call FBI. In midst of it all lamented: "You people are so untrusting." — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) June 13, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacted to the news by supporting the FBI director and not President Trump.

"I think it's a mistake. ... I don't want to send a signal to encourage this."

CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted that what Trump said shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

Like the 3rd or 4th time Team Trump has made it clear they would take info on a political rival from a foreign power if offered — again. https://t.co/PlUlm9icPi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 12, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is giving Russia a "green light" to attack our election again.

The Russians attacked our elections, and @realDonaldTrump is giving them the green light to do it again. We can’t stand by and just hope for the best. The Senate must join the House in passing #HR1 to #ProtectOurDemocracy! https://t.co/l7UTcFVlDd — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 13, 2019

Sen. Mitt Romney said that it was unthinkable that any presidential candidate would accept and encourage foreign interference.

"That would be simply unthinkable for a candidate for president to accept that involvement, to encourage it, participate with it in any way, shape or form. It would strike at the very heart of our democracy."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy repeatedly defended Trump while not fully addressing Trump's statement.

Kevin McCarthy repeatedly refused to address Trump’s remarks today, instead blasting Adam Schiff https://t.co/pGdmWUEOMc pic.twitter.com/NyEyW4dZVP — POLITICO (@politico) June 13, 2019

Larry Noble wrote on CNN that he hopes Congress can send a message to Trump.

"The Trump campaign assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table. Let's hope Congress has the will and time to make it clear to the Trump campaign that working with a foreign government to help you get elected is never an option."

Trump responded to the criticism on twitter trying to cover himself by saying that he talks to world leaders everyday and that's who he was referring to.