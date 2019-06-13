SALT LAKE CITY — In an interview with ABC, President Donald Trump said he may not alert the FBI if a foreign government offered "dirt" on his 2020 presidential rival even though the FBI Director said the FBI would want to know about any foreign election meddling.
- "I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, (and said) ‘we have information on your opponent' — oh, I think I'd want to hear it. ... The FBI director is wrong."
Washington Post correspondent Greg Miller noted how the past two days for Trump have been interesting.
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacted to the news by supporting the FBI director and not President Trump.
- "I think it's a mistake. ... I don't want to send a signal to encourage this."
CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted that what Trump said shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is giving Russia a "green light" to attack our election again.
Sen. Mitt Romney said that it was unthinkable that any presidential candidate would accept and encourage foreign interference.
- "That would be simply unthinkable for a candidate for president to accept that involvement, to encourage it, participate with it in any way, shape or form. It would strike at the very heart of our democracy."
Rep. Kevin McCarthy repeatedly defended Trump while not fully addressing Trump's statement.
Larry Noble wrote on CNN that he hopes Congress can send a message to Trump.
- "The Trump campaign assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table. Let's hope Congress has the will and time to make it clear to the Trump campaign that working with a foreign government to help you get elected is never an option."