SALT LAKE CITY — There may be some good news for Lori Loughlin.

What happened: On Wednesday, former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer received the first sentencing in the college admissions scandal. He received a one-day sentence that the judge deemed as already servde.

Vandemoer was also sentenced to six months of home confinement and a $10,000 fine. According to The Washington Post, Vandemoer agreed to accept $610,000 in bribes for the sailing program. The funds were then funneled into the sailing program.

The news: California trial lawyer Lara Yeretsian told Law&Crime the defense may be good news for Loughlin and other accused parents.

“Yesterday’s decision is a good sign for all of the parents,” she told Law&Crime. “The coach, who was charged with racketeering, accepted a lot more money than Lori Loughlin or other parents paid, and the judge said that he shouldn’t serve jail time. The parents lost money by doing this, and the fact that the judge granted leniency for the coach means that Loughlin and other parents may not end up serving time.”

Still: Loughlin and her husband — who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California — didn’t plead guilty in the case, which might make an impact in their sentencing.

And it's not the only potential legal trouble. The University of Southern California may be taking legal action against Loughlin, according to The Los Angeles Times. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are represented by Latham & Watkins, a law firm that is also representing USC in a case over their football stadium. This could also add a potential wrench into Louglin’s case.

Yes, but: Yeretsian told Law&Crime that she’d be surprised if USC actually sued Loughlin.

“I’d be surprised if USC actually brought a lawsuit against Loughlin and her husband,” she said. “It may serve to uncover evidence of illegal or immoral conduct by the university. Why would the university invite that kind of scrutiny?”