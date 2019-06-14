SALT LAKE CITY — A Vancouver grocery store is urging customers to rethink their use of plastic bags by handing out shameful and embarrassing bags, The Guardian reports.

East West Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, is handing out new grocery bags labeled with such phrases as “Wart Ointment Wholesale” and “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium” to make customers second-guess getting a plastic bag.

The bags are not intended to embarrass customers.

“We wanted to give them something humorous, but also something that made them think at the same time,” David Lee Kwen, the shop’s owner, told the Guardian. “It’s human nature not to want to be told what to do.”

Kwen said the store originally imposed a fee on single-use bags, but it didn’t deter customers from getting those bags. So he decided to follow this new approach instead.

Why it matters: “The grocery store’s sly campaign reflects how the nation is trying to become more environmentally friendly,” according to The New York Times.

However: Though the point of the bags is to discourage customers from using them, multiple customers suggested that they would look to collect as many of the bags as possible, which shows the bags may not be working as originally intended, according to The New York Times.

Oh, Canada: On Monday, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government hopes to eliminate single-use plastic by 2021. The European Union proposed and approved a ban of 10 single-use plastics by 2021, too.