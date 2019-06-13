SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin’s attorneys may have just put up a “Hail Mary-type defense” for the college admissions scandal, according to a new report.

Lori Loughlin’s legal team reportedly wants access to any and all “FBI reports concerning uncharged parents,” according to court documents cited by Us Weekly.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Mercury News that the attorneys want to see if “any magic, exculpatory evidence exists somewhere in documents” that they’re unsure if the government has shared yet.

“This is a fishing expedition on the part of Loughlin’s attorneys,” Rahmani said.

Rahmani told the Mercury News this defensive strategy could mean that Louglin’s attorneys don’t think the FBI has turned over everything it has.

Yes, but: Rahmani said it’s likely the FBI turned over everything since the bureau is legally required to do so.

“This is Hail Mary-type defense,” he said, adding, “the best defense is a strong offense.”

Context: Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California.