SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin is reportedly ready to fight “fire with fire” over the college admissions scandal.

The news: An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Loughlin, who was one of dozens of parents named in the college admissions scandal and who may face legal action from the University of Southern California, isn’t backing down.

What’s going on: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters,Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the scandal.

But Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorney’s law firm is the same one representing USC in a separate case involving the school’s football stadium. USC may sue Loughlin and her husband for being represented by lawyers who could present a conflict of interest, according to my earlier reporting for the Deseret News. If this happens, Loughlin will reportedly “fight fire with fire,” Us Weekly reported.

“She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” the unnamed source told Us Weekly. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

Familiar story: The above quote probably sounds familiar. That’s because a source told Us Weekly almost the exact same thing the week before, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family. USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling,” the unnamed source told Us Weekly. “Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.”

What it says: The two quotes are slightly different. But the new quote leans into the ongoing theme that Lori Loughlin intends to tackle the college admissions scandal head-on by fighting back against USC’s potential legal action against her.

As I wrote before for the Deseret News, Loughlin and her husband intend on taking the college admissions scandal accusations to court.

“She doesn’t want to spend time in jail, but she knows that any sort of plea or conviction at this point will include jail time," an unnamed source told People magazine. "Her only chance of avoiding jail is to go to court and be found not guilty.”

“Everyone has seen snippets of the evidence, but there’s a lot more out there. When you look at it in context, you can argue that this is a woman who didn’t understand exactly what she was doing — and she was being counseled and guided by a man who this was his area of expertise," the source said. "When the evidence comes out, she’ll have a case to make. … At this point, if she pleads guilty, she feels like the mitigating evidence will never see the light of day.”

In fact, earlier reports suggest Loughlin wants to go to trialso she can reclaim her public image. Loughlin will reportedly look to claim ignorance in the case, which isn’t far off from what other accused wealthy parents are using as a defense strategy in the college admissions scandal.