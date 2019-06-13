SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer seem to be on course for an epic showdown after Jennings hyped up a potential matchup in his latest comments.

What's going on: Jennings and actress Sherri Shepherd appeared on “Access” to talk about their new show, called “Best Ever Trivia Show.” During the discussion, Jennings revealed how he cheered on Holzhauer … mostly.

“Honestly, I was cheering for this guy because before I was a ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant, I was a fan of the game — and you just want to see it played at a high level. So, I’m cheering for this guy because he’s elite. He’s fantastic,” he said. “And I had a little James voodoo doll at home, and I’d poke him in the brain with this pin!”

Jennings said it’d be “irresistible” for “Jeopardy!” to set up a battle between him and Holzhauer.

“I think it would be irresistible for ‘Jeopardy!’” Jennings raved. “They always have tournaments where they bring people from the past back. It’s gonna be a pay-per-view event. Me and James and the computer from the evil IBM computer, and we’re gonna get in the ring.”

“I would pay for that,” Shepherd said “But, you both had different strategies for how you got your answers. That’s what I think is fascinating about watching both of them.

Shepherd and Jennings joked that Holzhauer’s loss may have been a part of God’s plan, according to Fox News.

“God spoke and said it so, he didn’t want anybody to beat Ken Jennings,” Shepherd said.

“God is OK with somebody coming within one day of my record, but then God is like —,” Jennings said before imitating hitting the buzzer button seen on the game show.

Flashback: Jennings appeared on the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” on Monday to talk about Holzhauer’s run. He said he wasn’t sure if he would do well against Holzhauer in a one-on-one matchup, according to the Deseret News.