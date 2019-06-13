SALT LAKE CITY — What is it like to be Steph and Ayesha Curry's kids?

Well, according to The Mercury News, they were raised on “Warriors magic in Oakland.”

The Curry daughters, Riley and Ryan, along with their brother, Canon, have had a rather interesting life so far.

“The Currys and the rest of Oakland are preparing their farewell to the Golden State Warriors era in the East Bay as the team embraces new digs in San Francisco. Riley and Ryan are now both older sisters to Canon, who is almost 1 year old and has already met former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and watched his dad crush the Charlotte Hornets, a team his grandfather Dell Curry played for, right here in Oakland."

Read more: Steph and Ayesha Curry’s kids raised on Warriors magic in Oakland (Dylan Bouscher, The Mercury News)