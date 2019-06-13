SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift has announced an August release date for her next album as well as a new single, which will be available later tonight.

According to Time, the singer announced on an Instagram livestream the new album, titled “Lover,” will release on Aug. 23 and will feature 18 tracks. The new single, “You Need to Calm Down,” will receive a music video on June 17.

Overall, the album will apparently focus on romance in various aspects of life, Billboard reports. The singer will also partner with designer Stella McCartney to create clothing and apparel inspired by the “Lover’s” songs.

This album, in tone, it’s very romantic,” Swift said on Instagram. “Not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something. The idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song. You can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through things in your life… it just looks at those things through a romantic gaze.”

“Lover” will also feature Swift's previous single, “Me!” which Deseret News reports features Panic! At the Disco’s Brendan Urie. The song itself is bright and bubbly, while fans speculated the butterfly-filled music video symbolized the retirement of Swift’s dark “Reputation”-era snake imagery.

The album announcement follows months of Swift cryptically teasing her next work via social media, videos and her clothing. Deseret News dove deep into Swift's Entertainment Weekly cover story in May, which hinted at “Lover’s” direction, tone and collaborators via pins on the singer’s jacket.

“One of the pins on Swift’s jacket says 'Calm.' In her single “Me!” the word 'calm' is exchanged multiple times between Swift and Urie. Fans are pretty convinced 'Calm' will be the name of one of the tracks on her seventh album,” Deseret News notes.

As we now know, the prediction was fairly accurate. Other pins allegedly tease themes like friendship, cats, and collaborations with Selena Gomez, Drake and the Dixie Chicks.