SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like Marvel Studios received a strong recommendation while auditioning Tom Holland for the role of "Spider-Man" — a phone call from Chris Hemsworth.

According to Comicbook.com, actor endorsed Holland after working with him on “In the Heart of the Sea.” The Ron Howard-directed film is about the Essex, a whaling ship that was left stranded in 1820 after being assaulted by a whale.

“As they were casting him for 'Spider-Man,' I did what I could do and made a call and said he's one of the most talented people I've worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Holland previously spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his auditions, which took several months. He then waited six weeks to hear about whether or not he had been cast, but ultimately learned about the casting via Marvel’s website.

“I basically had been auditioning for about five months. After my final audition, they said, ‘You’ll find out tomorrow.’ Fast-forward six weeks, I was still waiting, still waiting. One day Marvel just posted on their Instagram, ‘Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is.’ And that’s it. I just found out online,” Holland said.

IGN reports that Tom Holland appeared on Jon Favreau’s “The Chef Show,” where he discussed his screen tests for “Captain America: Civil War.” The actor said he ran screen tests with both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans before being cast as Peter Parker.

Favreau also noted Holland was willing to do his own stunts for the tests, which included a flip. “I go into the hotel room and there's a truss and wire and (Tom is) flipping every take. He's flipping over and landing on his feet,” he said.

Holland will appear next in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hits theaters on July 2.