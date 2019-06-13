SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is just around the corner, and Utah is heating up with summer festival fun. Check out Utah Foster Care's annual Chalk Art Festival for impressive art and a good cause, or head to the Outlets at Traverse Mountain for a food truck roundup with outdoor games and live music. And the Bee Fest combines gardening tips with festival food and fun. Read on for details about these and other events.

Bells on Temple Square

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing with the Bells at Temple Square during their opening Christmas concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Bells at Temple Square will perform at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Friday, June 14.

See the Bells on Temple Square perform their “Ring With One Accord” spring concert. The group consists of 34 volunteer musicians that are part of the Tabernacle Choir’s organization. Solo concerts from the Bells on Temple Square only happen twice a year, so don’t miss your chance to see them perform. The concert will feature English hand bells, hand chimes, organ solos from Temple Square organists and pieces from the Orchestra at Temple Square. June 14, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Tabernacle, free, live streamed at tabchoir.org (801-570-0080, thetabernaclechoir.org).

Chalk Art Festival

Utah Foster Care is putting on its annual Chalk Art Festival this weekend at The Gateway, and around 100 local artists will have Friday and part of Saturday to create their masterpieces. Come check out their creations and help raise awareness for the need for foster families in Utah. Winning chalk artists will be announced Saturday evening, as will the Foster Dad of the Year, an award Utah Foster Care gives out annually. The pieces will also be available for viewing on Sunday. June 14, noon-9 p.m.; June 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 16, all-day viewing, The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (utahfostercare.org/chalkartfestival).

Summer Food Truck Fest

The Summer Food Truck Fest is a great way to enjoy outdoor eats and entertainment with friends and family. Each Friday in June, a roundup of the best local food trucks gather at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain. The event boasts family-friendly games at Center Court and live music. June 14, noon-2 p.m., the Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabelas Blvd., Lehi, prices vary; music and entertainment at Center Court (outletsattraversemountain.com/events).

Full Moon Lift Ride

Provided by Jessica Grover Jessica Grover hard at work on a previous piece for the Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival. Grover's two youngest sisters were adopted through foster care. The festival runs June 14-16, 2019.

Want to get a better view of this weekend’s full moon? Head to Sundance for their monthly full moon lift ride. Take in the beautiful scenery and twinkling stars that surround Ray’s Lift as it takes you across the mountainside. Rides last 45 minutes to an hour, and tickets can be redeemed anytime between 8:30 and 11 p.m. This is an experience you won’t forget. June 14-15, 8:30-11 p.m, Sundance Mountain Resort, Ray’s Lift, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $17-$20, free for children under 5 (sundanceresort.com).

Bee Fest: “A Celebration of Pollination”

If you’ve ever wondered how to attract pollinators to your garden, this event is for you. With pollinator-attracting plants, “bee hotel” workshops and experts from Utah State University, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food as well as other organizations, the Bee Fest will help you take your garden to the next level. If you’re not a gardener, never fear: You can come to enjoy honey-based baked goods, participate in a costume contest and appreciate poetry readings and harp music. June 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wasatch Community Gardens’ Green Team Farm, 622 W. 100 South, free but tickets are required (catalystmagazine.net/slcbeefest).