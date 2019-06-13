SALT LAKE CITY — Disney is ready to roll on a new Marvel-themed land in its California Adventure theme park following the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

According to the LA Times, Disneyland is preparing to build the expansion with plans to open next year. The city of Anaheim has approved building permits for new bathrooms, retail outlets, social spaces and a craft brewery.

According to SlashFilm, Marvel Land was announced in October 2018 and will feature rides and attractions based on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant Man and the Avengers. While it doesn’t sound like the experience will be on the same scale as the “Galaxy’s Edge” role-playing experience, the shops, rides and an apparent life-size Avengers Quinjet will share a similar level of authenticity.

“The Burbank-based media giant may be investing heavily in theme parks to take advantage of a strong economy, a steady demand for travel and Disney’s access to popular intellectual properties — characters and storylines — on which to base new attractions,” the LA Times notes.

The superhero land will also replace A Bug’s Land, which was closed in September for demolition. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout, which replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, will act as one of the Marvel Land’s main attractions, the LA Times reports.

The Marvel expansion will apparently cost over $14 million to construct — A drop in the bucket, considering Disney’s Parks and Resorts revenue exceeded $5.1 billion in 2018, according to the company’s 2018 earnings report.

ABC7 in Los Angeles also reports details on Marvel Land will be released at D23 this August. Other Marvel attractions are planned to open at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris in 2020 and at the Epcot Theme Park in Florida in 2021, according to the LA Times.