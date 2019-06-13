SALT LAKE CITY — The body of a Salt Lake man reported missing over a week ago was found Thursday in the Jordan River.

A passerby spotted the body of Keith Fulcher, 35, about 9:40 a.m. stuck on debris in the river near 350 North, according to Salt Lake City police. It was not known how long he had been in the river.

Fulcher was reported missing by his family a little over a week ago, according to police.

There was no obvious sign of trauma on his body that would have caused him to die, police stated. An autopsy by the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to determine a cause of death.