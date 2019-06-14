LOGAN — Utah State University’s Department of Computer Science will return to the purview of the College of Science on July 1.

University Executive Vice President and Provost Frank Galey said the department’s move follows discussions by students, faculty, administrators, and state business and government leaders about the long-term needs of the state and the university.

The department was originally housed in the College of Science before moving to the College of Engineering in spring 2012.

Maura Hagan, dean of the College of Science, said the new organizational structure will strengthen both the department and other programs within the College of Science by building upon existing collaborations in the areas of teaching and research. It will also address the state’s workforce challenges as the College of Science continues to work with business and industry sectors to meet their changing needs.

The move maintains the computer science department’s accreditation and does not affect the curriculum of any computer science program or academic opportunities, including the computer science minor. Hagen said some transition details are still in progress, but she encouraged students to meet with their academic advisers for guidance.