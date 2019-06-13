SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things 3” is getting tie-in sodas, shoes and a beat 'em up video game — so why not a hamburger too?

ComicBook.com reports that Burger King announced their own partnership promoting Netflix’s '80s-inspired sci-fi show. The fast-food company’s Twitter has been rebranded as “Stranger King” to promote — what else — an Upside Down Whopper.

The burgers will be available at Burger King restaurants on June 21. A video posted to Twittershows off the promotional meal, which is really just a Whopper with the buns flipped.

But there’s a catch — only these 11 locations will serve the sandwich:

2840 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL

35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA

4918 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

327 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

1437 West Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD — Stranger King (@BurgerKing) June 13, 2019

So if your local Burger King opts not to carry the Upside Down Whopper, rest easy knowing you can just flip a regular Whopper upside down for a similar experience.

And, of course, the burger references the Upside Down, an alternate dimension seen in “Stranger Things.” In the show’s first season, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) becomes trapped in the world, which is dark, shadowy and inhabited by terrifying monsters, like the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, according to Thrillist.

Other promotions include Coca-Cola reviving New Coke, which debuted in 1985, the same year “Stranger Things 3” is set, according to Deseret News. Cans of the throwback soda can be purchased on the Coke Store or from Upside Down-themed vending machines.

I also reported for Deseret News that Nike is launching a tie-in line of sports shoes on June 21 featuring Hawkins High School colors — green, orange and white. Phys-ed shirts and sweatsuits will also be available, and a second line of footwear celebrating Independence Day 1985 will release in July.